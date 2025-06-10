Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla Set for Historic Space Mission
Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla is poised to become the second Indian in space, poised to visit the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. This event serves as a precursor to India's Gaganyaan mission, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey.
With the upcoming Axiom-4 mission, India is set to mark a historic milestone as Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla prepares to become the second Indian to travel to space. Shukla will be part of a multinational crew heading to the International Space Station (ISS), paving the way for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2027.
Air Commodore Ravish Malhotra (retired), who played a crucial role in the 1984 Indo-Soviet space mission, expressed confidence in Shukla's capabilities during an interview with ANI. Shukla's rigorous training, spanning two years in Russia and the United States, has readied him for this significant mission.
The mission, originally slated for June 10 but postponed due to weather, will include astronauts from Poland and Hungary, marking a pivotal collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA through Axiom Space. The mission showcases advancements in India's space capabilities and serves as a daunting but inspiring challenge for all involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
