Rangoli Revelations: Celebrating 11 Years of Modi-Led NDA Government

At the BJP office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, intricate rangolis were created to embellish the premises for a press conference featuring Union Minister for Jal Shakti and State President CR Paatil, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event aimed to commemorate 11 years of the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visuals captured during the preparation highlighted women crafting vibrant rangolis, symbolizing the achievements of the government over the past 11 years. BJP Gujarat articulated through an X post about the press conference scheduled for 9:15 am at the Regional Office 'Shri Kamalam' Koba, Gandhinagar, led by CR Paatil and CM Bhupendra Patel.

In light of the 11-year milestone, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda underscored the government's accomplishments, emphasizing a shift in India's political landscape spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi. Nadda remarked on the transformative political culture, highlighting a governance model based on performance and accountability, marking a departure from previous norms, and endorsing economic discipline and strong decision-making.