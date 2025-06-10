Left Menu

Rangoli Revelations: Celebrating 11 Years of Modi-Led NDA Government

The BJP office in Gandhinagar was adorned with rangolis as Union Minister CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a press conference marking 11 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. BJP President JP Nadda highlighted the government's achievements and changes in India's political culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:33 IST
Rangoli Revelations: Celebrating 11 Years of Modi-Led NDA Government
BJP office in Gandhinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the BJP office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, intricate rangolis were created to embellish the premises for a press conference featuring Union Minister for Jal Shakti and State President CR Paatil, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event aimed to commemorate 11 years of the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visuals captured during the preparation highlighted women crafting vibrant rangolis, symbolizing the achievements of the government over the past 11 years. BJP Gujarat articulated through an X post about the press conference scheduled for 9:15 am at the Regional Office 'Shri Kamalam' Koba, Gandhinagar, led by CR Paatil and CM Bhupendra Patel.

In light of the 11-year milestone, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda underscored the government's accomplishments, emphasizing a shift in India's political landscape spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi. Nadda remarked on the transformative political culture, highlighting a governance model based on performance and accountability, marking a departure from previous norms, and endorsing economic discipline and strong decision-making.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025