Celebrating 11 Years of Prime Minister Modi: A Golden Era of Transformation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition in Lucknow on Tuesday, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office. The event, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, highlighted the transformative achievements of the Modi government.

CM Yogi praised the tenure as a 'golden era' that advanced both governance and the welfare of the poor, asserting India's development and self-reliance. He accused Congress-led governments of damaging India's global image due to unstable administrations over the years.

Adityanath spoke on India's growing international identity, economic progress, and government transparency under Modi's leadership. He pointed to advances in security, citing the repeal of Article 370 and operations against terrorism, along with various welfare schemes boosting agriculture and women's empowerment.

