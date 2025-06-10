Left Menu

Celebrating 11 Years of Prime Minister Modi: A Golden Era of Transformation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds Prime Minister Modi's 11-year term, highlighting achievements in governance, economic growth, and social welfare. He contrasts past Congress-led governments with Modi's era, emphasizing strides in corruption-free governance, national security, and welfare schemes, marking a transformative period for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:43 IST
Celebrating 11 Years of Prime Minister Modi: A Golden Era of Transformation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition in Lucknow on Tuesday, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office. The event, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, highlighted the transformative achievements of the Modi government.

CM Yogi praised the tenure as a 'golden era' that advanced both governance and the welfare of the poor, asserting India's development and self-reliance. He accused Congress-led governments of damaging India's global image due to unstable administrations over the years.

Adityanath spoke on India's growing international identity, economic progress, and government transparency under Modi's leadership. He pointed to advances in security, citing the repeal of Article 370 and operations against terrorism, along with various welfare schemes boosting agriculture and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025