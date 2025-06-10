Left Menu

Delhi's Green Transformation: Sadbhavana Park Leads the Way

Delhi's newly inaugurated Sadbhavana Park marks a significant step in urban development. LG VK Saxena emphasized the collaborative efforts to rejuvenate Old Delhi, clean the Yamuna, and enhance public spaces. With government alignment, Delhi aspires to become cleaner and more beautiful within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:07 IST
LG Saxena and Delhi CM inagurated the Sadbhavana Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighted the inauguration of the Sadbhavana Park, a sprawling 16-acre development near Rajghat, as a landmark moment for the residents of Old Delhi. The park's opening is part of a broader initiative involving coordinated development projects with both the central and state governments, focusing on infrastructure and environmental enhancements, including the Yamuna River's rejuvenation.

Speaking to the press, LG Saxena remarked, "This is a pivotal era for Delhi; the momentum of development is evident with this park providing vital open space in the heart of the city. Our objective is to deliver clean and accessible areas for residents, reinforcing Delhi's transformation into a picturesque urban landscape within five years."

The Chief Minister underscored ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna, highlighting the removal of 20 million metric tonnes of silt from the river bed. He spoke of the strategic upgrades to the city's infrastructure, including decentralised ATPs and existing STPs, with a budget allocation of Rs 4,000 crore, predicting substantial visible progress in the coming years.

