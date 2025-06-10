Left Menu

Rising Costs Fetch Changes for Nigeria's Pet Owners

Nigeria's two-year cost of living crisis is affecting dog owners, making pet care an expensive luxury. The economic strain has led to reduced pet food imports, altered business models for breeders, and increased demand for local pet food products as imported options become unaffordable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:34 IST
Nigeria's escalating cost of living crisis, now in its second year, is increasingly impacting pet owners, compelling them to rethink their spending on pet care amidst rising food costs.

While pet ownership has grown in urban Nigeria over recent years, becoming a symbol of companionship and security, the financial strain is evident. Pet owners like Peter Anthony find it challenging to maintain diets for their pets, resorting to cost-effective alternatives.

The crisis, exacerbated by government economic policies, has caused breeders to adapt their business strategies, with some turning to local pet food producers as import prices soar. Pet food imports are expected to significantly decline by 2028.

