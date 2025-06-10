Rising Costs Fetch Changes for Nigeria's Pet Owners

Nigeria's escalating cost of living crisis, now in its second year, is increasingly impacting pet owners, compelling them to rethink their spending on pet care amidst rising food costs.

While pet ownership has grown in urban Nigeria over recent years, becoming a symbol of companionship and security, the financial strain is evident. Pet owners like Peter Anthony find it challenging to maintain diets for their pets, resorting to cost-effective alternatives.

The crisis, exacerbated by government economic policies, has caused breeders to adapt their business strategies, with some turning to local pet food producers as import prices soar. Pet food imports are expected to significantly decline by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)