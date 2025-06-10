Left Menu

Britain Banks on Rolls-Royce for Nuclear Future

Britain has chosen Rolls-Royce SMR to spearhead its first small modular nuclear reactors project, investing £2.5 billion over the next four years. This initiative aims to enhance energy security, create jobs, and position the UK at the forefront of Europe's small-scale nuclear industry.

Updated: 10-06-2025 13:08 IST
The British government has tapped Rolls-Royce SMR to construct the nation's inaugural small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) as part of an ambitious plan to hasten the decarbonisation of its energy grid by 2030. Backed by a £2.5 billion pledge over the coming four years, the initiative is expected to spearhead one of Europe's pioneering small-scale nuclear endeavors.

Small Modular Reactors, typically spanning the size of two football pitches, offer a cost-efficient alternative to traditional nuclear plants. These reactors can be manufactured in a factory, ensuring faster deployment compared to conventional facilities that often encounter lengthy construction timelines and planning hold-ups.

In addition to its SMR push, the UK government has announced a £14.2 billion investment in constructing the large-scale Sizewell C nuclear facility, aiming to initiate a significant nuclear rollout. This strategy underscores Britain's commitment to enhancing energy security and positions it as a leader in the global SMR market.

