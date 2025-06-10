India's 'Golden Era': A Decade of Transformative Leadership Under PM Modi

As the Narendra Modi-led government celebrates its 11th anniversary in power, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha extols the Prime Minister's leadership, terming it a "golden era" for India. In an interview with ANI, Saha commended Modi's dedication to economic growth, impactful welfare schemes, and a commitment to inclusive development.

CM Saha praised Modi's efforts in women's empowerment and his visionary focus on the Northeast, a region often overlooked by previous administrations. According to Saha, PM Modi believes in the principle that the nation's progress is not possible without the development of its northeastern regions.

To commemorate the occasion, the Union government has released an e-book outlining its achievements over 11 years. The book stresses the administration's dedication to inclusive, progressive, and sustainable growth. It also highlights the principles of 'India First' in all policy actions, ranging from security and economic management to social equality initiatives.

The e-book outlines PM Modi's strategic handling of various crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and records in exports and digital advancements. Particular emphasis is placed on transformative public service delivery mechanisms like the JAM Trinity — Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile — which have streamlined benefit transfers by eliminating intermediaries.

Moreover, the government has championed global environmental efforts and gained recognition with initiatives like International Yoga Day. Additionally, Operation Sindoor showcases India's evolving assertiveness on the world stage. Compiled across 14 chapters, the book details India's growth across numerous policy arenas under Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)