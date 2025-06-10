Left Menu

India's 'Golden Era': A Decade of Transformative Leadership Under PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government marks 11 years in office, leaders praise his contribution to India's growth. Tripura CM Manik Saha lauds Modi's focus on inclusive development and economic prowess, citing transformative schemes and Northeast focus. A new e-book highlights these achievements, recognizing India's global stature under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:21 IST
India's 'Golden Era': A Decade of Transformative Leadership Under PM Modi
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Narendra Modi-led government celebrates its 11th anniversary in power, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha extols the Prime Minister's leadership, terming it a "golden era" for India. In an interview with ANI, Saha commended Modi's dedication to economic growth, impactful welfare schemes, and a commitment to inclusive development.

CM Saha praised Modi's efforts in women's empowerment and his visionary focus on the Northeast, a region often overlooked by previous administrations. According to Saha, PM Modi believes in the principle that the nation's progress is not possible without the development of its northeastern regions.

To commemorate the occasion, the Union government has released an e-book outlining its achievements over 11 years. The book stresses the administration's dedication to inclusive, progressive, and sustainable growth. It also highlights the principles of 'India First' in all policy actions, ranging from security and economic management to social equality initiatives.

The e-book outlines PM Modi's strategic handling of various crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and records in exports and digital advancements. Particular emphasis is placed on transformative public service delivery mechanisms like the JAM Trinity — Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile — which have streamlined benefit transfers by eliminating intermediaries.

Moreover, the government has championed global environmental efforts and gained recognition with initiatives like International Yoga Day. Additionally, Operation Sindoor showcases India's evolving assertiveness on the world stage. Compiled across 14 chapters, the book details India's growth across numerous policy arenas under Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025