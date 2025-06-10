Left Menu

Jakson Green Expands Solar Footprint with New 1 GWp Projects

Jakson Green has expanded its solar operation and maintenance portfolio to 5 GWp after securing new projects totaling 1 GWp. The company aims to enhance sustainable energy solutions across India, with projects located in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Jakson Green continues to focus on superior operational performance.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:17 IST
Jakson Green, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, has further bolstered its solar capacity by securing new operation and maintenance projects totaling 1 gigawatt peak (GWp). This ambitious expansion raises Jakson Green's total O&M portfolio to an impressive 5 GWp.

According to a statement by the company, these new projects were secured through Jakson Green Renewables, its asset management arm. The four high-capacity solar projects, with capacities ranging from 75 MWp to 435 MWp, are strategically situated across key locations in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director of Jakson Green, emphasized their commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions not only within India but also on a broader scale. 'With our portfolio now at 5 GWp, we are well-positioned to deliver superior operational performance and maximize returns for our clients,' Krishnan stated. The Noida-based company's global solar EPC portfolio exceeds 8 GWp, with 5 GWp of renewable O&M and over 1.5 GWp of assets currently under development.

