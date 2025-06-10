11 Years of Modi: India’s Rise as a Global Power

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, citing India's rise as a major global power during his 11-year tenure. At a press conference, CM Dhami emphasized, "India is a major global power, and the world looks to us with hope."

Reflecting on post-independence aspirations, Dhami commended Modi's efforts over the past decade in fulfilling national dreams, focusing on the slogan 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka prayas'. PM Modi, who assumed office on May 26, 2014, is now serving his third term.

To mark the occasion, the Union government unveiled an e-book outlining achievements across sectors under Modi's guidance. It highlighted inclusive development, the 'India First' policy, and the successes in handling challenges like COVID-19 while promoting economic growth and infrastructure development.

The government's commitment to public service, digital transformation, and environmental conservation was showcased through initiatives like the JAM Trinity and global leadership in environmental protection. Operation Sindoor was noted for underlining India's assertive global presence, showcasing a new era of decisive action.

This comprehensive e-book also articulated Modi's vision across 14 facets of policymaking, from infrastructure to social justice. Each chapter delves into transformative impacts, from policy to public service, emphasizing PM Modi's role in uplifting marginalized communities and reinforcing India's global stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)