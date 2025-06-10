Left Menu

11 Years of Modi: India’s Rise as a Global Power

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Narendra Modi for India's ascension as a global power over 11 years. An e-book detailing achievements in various sectors highlights inclusive development and the government's focus on equity, digital transformation, and international influence under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:20 IST
11 Years of Modi: India’s Rise as a Global Power
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, citing India's rise as a major global power during his 11-year tenure. At a press conference, CM Dhami emphasized, "India is a major global power, and the world looks to us with hope."

Reflecting on post-independence aspirations, Dhami commended Modi's efforts over the past decade in fulfilling national dreams, focusing on the slogan 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka prayas'. PM Modi, who assumed office on May 26, 2014, is now serving his third term.

To mark the occasion, the Union government unveiled an e-book outlining achievements across sectors under Modi's guidance. It highlighted inclusive development, the 'India First' policy, and the successes in handling challenges like COVID-19 while promoting economic growth and infrastructure development.

The government's commitment to public service, digital transformation, and environmental conservation was showcased through initiatives like the JAM Trinity and global leadership in environmental protection. Operation Sindoor was noted for underlining India's assertive global presence, showcasing a new era of decisive action.

This comprehensive e-book also articulated Modi's vision across 14 facets of policymaking, from infrastructure to social justice. Each chapter delves into transformative impacts, from policy to public service, emphasizing PM Modi's role in uplifting marginalized communities and reinforcing India's global stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025