Geojit Financial Appoints Tech Veteran as CIO

Geojit Financial Services has announced the appointment of Jayakrishnan Sasidharan as its new Executive Director and Chief Information Officer. This move brings a seasoned technology leader on board, with Sasidharan's impressive 35-year-long experience in global tech leadership, previously heading Adobe Consulting for International Markets.

Sasidharan's role will focus on steering the company's IT and digital strategies, with key objectives of boosting customer engagement, increasing revenue, and enhancing operational efficiency. His role is crucial in guiding Geojit through its digital transformation journey.

Geojit's Chairman and Managing Director, C J George, hailed the appointment as a pivotal step in leveraging financial technology to deliver superior client experiences and maintain operational excellence. With Sasidharan at the helm, the company aims to strengthen its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)