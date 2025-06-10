Left Menu

Expedited Refunds and Streamlined KYC: Steering the Path to Financial Stability

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged quicker refunds of unclaimed deposits and streamlined KYC processes at the 29th FSDC meeting. The council discussed strategies for financial stability and emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach among regulations and digital improvements. A special focus was placed on cyber resilience and unclaimed deposits management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:13 IST
Expedited Refunds and Streamlined KYC: Steering the Path to Financial Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for swift action from regulators and departments to expedite refunds of unclaimed deposits, urging a more user-friendly and seamless KYC (Know Your Customer) process. Chairing the 29th Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting, she emphasized prioritizing the interests of common citizens in financial dealings.

During the meeting, a proactive approach was encouraged, particularly in advancing common KYC norms through digitalization and simplification. These measures are meant to facilitate smoother financial interactions, particularly for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), including Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). District-level campaigns involving RBI, SEBI, and other financial entities are planned.

The council also addressed macro-financial stability and cyber resilience, contemplating strategies to handle emerging trends and risks. Discussions included further strengthening inter-regulatory coordination and cyber safety frameworks, aligned with the Financial Sector Assessment Programme. Enhanced factoring services and account aggregator networks are among the improvements considered.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025