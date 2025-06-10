Trade Talks Inject Uncertainty into U.S. Markets

On Tuesday, Wall Street exhibited a mixed performance as investors closely monitor the progress of trade talks between the United States and China. These discussions aim to ease the ongoing tariff tensions impacting global markets.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about the negotiations as both sides convened in London. However, skepticism persists following accusations from Washington that Beijing has obstructed critical sector exports.

With expectations riding on possible concessions, including loosening semiconductor export controls, market participants are cautiously optimistic. Meanwhile, energy stocks led a modest rally in major indexes, while forthcoming U.S. consumer prices data remains a focal point for investors, hoping for insight into the Federal Reserve's strategy.

