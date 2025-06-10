UK's Sizewell C: A Nuclear Leap Towards Energy Independence
Britain is investing 14.2 billion pounds to build the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The project, generating power for 6 million homes, supports the UK's decarbonization goals amid rising energy prices. Critics raise environmental concerns.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a bold move to counter volatile fossil fuel markets, the UK government announced a substantial investment of 14.2 billion pounds in the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk. This marks a significant step towards energy independence, as the facility promises to generate low-carbon electricity for six million homes by the 2030s.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized past governmental delays in nuclear investment and highlighted the importance of domestic energy control for price stability. Rolls-Royce emerged as the preferred developer for small modular reactors, further enhancing the UK's energy strategy.
Despite the strategic push for nuclear energy, critics argue that such projects are costly and slow, compared to renewable options. Environmentalists voice concerns over potential harm to local wildlife habitats, as 300 protested the development over the weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diu's Solar Revolution: A Beacon of Renewable Energy Success
IMFA's Green Leap: Pioneering Renewable Energy in Odisha
Diu Sets Solar Benchmark: Entire Daytime Demand Met with Renewable Energy
BC Jindal Group Secures Major Renewable Energy Project
India's Renewable Energy Prospects: Piyush Goyal Meets Total Energies CEO