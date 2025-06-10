India's IMF Seat Vacant: Implications & Urgency

The absence of a full-time executive director from India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is raising alarms amid critical regional dynamics. The Congress has pointed out that this highly technical position remains vacant over a month after the government dismissed K V Subramanian, prompting both concern and controversy.

This role is particularly vital because of the delicate financial and political exchanges between the IMF and Pakistan. As such, India's presence at the IMF counts significantly in maintaining strategic oversight. The abrupt termination of Subramanian's term, which was initially set to last until late next year, leaves questions unanswered.

Additionally, allegations have surfaced accusing the government of 'impropriety', connected to an order of two lakh copies of Subramanian's book by the Union Bank of India. These concerns compound the pressure on the administration to rapidly fill the executive director role to safeguard national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)