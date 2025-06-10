Left Menu

Trade Talks Steady Global Markets Amid U.S.-China Negotiations

Global markets remain stable as trade discussions between the U.S. and China enter a second day, providing hope for reduced tensions between the two major economies. U.S. officials express optimism, while the World Bank cuts its 2025 global growth forecast citing tariff concerns and economic uncertainty.

Global stocks held firm on Tuesday as the United States and China continued trade negotiations for a second day, hoping to ease tensions. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed positivity over the talks in London, while President Trump also appeared optimistic about the progress.

The World Bank has revised its global growth forecast for 2025 down to 2.3%, pointing to higher tariffs and uncertainty as major obstacles. Key U.S. indices showed minor gains, with the Dow Jones rising 0.06%, the S&P 500 at 0.23%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.24%.

Meanwhile, Japanese government bonds remained stable, and oil prices experienced an uptick as markets reacted to potential positive outcomes from the trade discussions, indicating a renewed demand in energy sectors.

