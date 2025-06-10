Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Turnaround: Bold Moves to Bolster Reserves

Argentina's stock index rose over 3.7% following announcements of economic measures to boost currency reserves. These include a $2 billion repo targeted at foreign banks and adjustments in monetary policy. Strengthened reserves aim to fulfill IMF commitments and potentially reopen global capital markets sooner.

Updated: 10-06-2025 22:41 IST
Argentina's economic landscape saw a positive turn as the country's benchmark stock index surged by over 3.7% following the announcement of robust measures to boost foreign currency reserves. The government's strategy includes a substantial $2 billion repurchase agreement, or repo, aimed at engaging foreign banks to stabilize the economic framework.

The international community responded favorably, with Argentina's dollar bonds appreciating in value, notably with the 2038 issue climbing by 1.25 cents. These new measures are designed to tighten monetary issuance while loosening constraints on acquiring foreign currencies in exchange for peso-denominated bonds, with an emphasis on strengthening the central bank's reserves.

The move is crucial to Argentina's $20 billion program with the International Monetary Fund. Deputy Economy Minister José Luis Daza expressed optimism about Argentina regaining access to global markets sooner than anticipated, buoyed by ongoing fiscal reforms and newfound financial discipline.

