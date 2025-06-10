Sand Artistry Meets Spirituality: Pattnaik's Tribute on Puri Beach

On Deba Snana Purnima, a sacred festival at the Jagannath Temple, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unveiled a striking sculpture at Puri Beach. His masterpiece, a depiction of Maha Prabhu Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, was encircled by 108 Kalashes, symbolizing purity and divine energy.

The installation attracted thousands, showcasing a blend of tradition and artistic expression. Dr Arvind Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, praised Pattnaik's significant contributions to Odisha's cultural heritage, acknowledging his efforts in preserving the state's spiritual identity through his internationally renowned sand artistry.

Pattnaik continues to elevate Odisha's global cultural presence, recently crafting sand art celebrating the 11th anniversary of Narendra Modi's government. This art brings attention to achievements in governance and policy changes, marking India's journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat.'