Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S.-China Negotiations Extend Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. and China are extending trade talks in London aiming for a breakthrough in export control disputes. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other key officials are working to resolve tensions over tariffs and rare earths, critical to both economies. Uncertainty impacts global markets, with no major resolution guaranteed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:38 IST
High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S.-China Negotiations Extend Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trade negotiations between the United States and China continued for an additional day in London, with both parties aiming to resolve ongoing tensions over export controls and tariffs. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about the progress but returned to Washington due to prior commitments.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that talks could extend into the following day, emphasizing the dedication of both teams to achieve a fruitful outcome. The discussions have concentrated on easing export restrictions on crucial items affecting global economies.

The spat over rare earths remains a pivotal point. Despite previous agreements, market apprehensions persist, with no immediate breakthrough. President Trump's tariff policies continue to influence global trade landscapes, leading experts to caution against expecting a quick resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025