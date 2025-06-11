High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S.-China Negotiations Extend Amid Tariff Tensions

Trade negotiations between the United States and China continued for an additional day in London, with both parties aiming to resolve ongoing tensions over export controls and tariffs. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about the progress but returned to Washington due to prior commitments.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that talks could extend into the following day, emphasizing the dedication of both teams to achieve a fruitful outcome. The discussions have concentrated on easing export restrictions on crucial items affecting global economies.

The spat over rare earths remains a pivotal point. Despite previous agreements, market apprehensions persist, with no immediate breakthrough. President Trump's tariff policies continue to influence global trade landscapes, leading experts to caution against expecting a quick resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)