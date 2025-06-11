Nation Remembers Ram Prasad Bismil: A Tribute to a Revolutionary Icon
Prominent Indian leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, paid tribute to freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil on his birth anniversary. Known for his role in the Kakori Train Action, Bismil is celebrated for his sacrifices and inspirational poetry that continue to inspire generations.
Prominent figures across India, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, paid tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil on his birth anniversary, highlighting his pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.
Kharge, quoting Bismil's evocative poetry, expressed a desire for the end of hatred and a rise to national glory, honoring the 'great son of Mother India.'
Speaker Om Birla and leaders like Gen VK Singh emphasized Bismil's revolutionary spirit, which inspired countless others during the independence movement, particularly through efforts like the Kakori Train Action.
