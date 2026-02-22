Left Menu

Little Angel's Last Gift: Aalin's Heartfelt Tribute

The family of 10-month-old Aalin Sherin received gratitude from PM Modi for donating her organs after her brain death. Despite their loss, her grandfather expressed comfort in the acknowledgment that might inspire others. Aalin's donation helped five others, culminating in state honors for her contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:29 IST
The family of baby Aalin Sherin expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he mentioned them in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program for donating the child's organs post brain death. Aalin's grandfather, Reji Samuel, said the acknowledgment amid their grief provides comfort and potentially inspires others.

Aalin, the youngest organ donor in Kerala, tragically passed away after a road accident, and her donation benefited five others. Her story was highlighted by Modi in his radio address, emphasizing the parents' selfless decision that garnered national respect.

The donation process, coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, sent Aalin's organs to various hospitals across Thiruvananthapuram. Reji Samuel clarified that the family's decision was not driven by a desire for publicity but out of empathy, despite criticism on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

