Little Angel's Last Gift: Aalin's Heartfelt Tribute

The family of baby Aalin Sherin expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he mentioned them in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program for donating the child's organs post brain death. Aalin's grandfather, Reji Samuel, said the acknowledgment amid their grief provides comfort and potentially inspires others.

Aalin, the youngest organ donor in Kerala, tragically passed away after a road accident, and her donation benefited five others. Her story was highlighted by Modi in his radio address, emphasizing the parents' selfless decision that garnered national respect.

The donation process, coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, sent Aalin's organs to various hospitals across Thiruvananthapuram. Reji Samuel clarified that the family's decision was not driven by a desire for publicity but out of empathy, despite criticism on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)