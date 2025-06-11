Left Menu

Slovakia Stands Firm Against EU Sanctions Over Russian Energy

Slovakia, under Prime Minister Robert Fico, declines to support the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia unless a viable solution is provided for phasing out Russian energy. The EU's proposed sanctions target Russia's energy revenues. Slovakia seeks to protect its national interests amid energy dependency concerns.

Updated: 11-06-2025 13:15 IST
Slovakia has announced that it will not support the European Union's 18th round of sanctions against Russia unless the European Commission addresses its concerns over energy dependence. Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed that a viable solution is essential for Slovakia to navigate the potential crisis resulting from the proposed sanctions.

The European Commission's latest package aims to curtail Russia's energy revenues, focusing on transactions involving Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, banks circumventing sanctions, and reducing the G7 price cap on Russian oil. Fico has criticized the plan as economic suicide for Slovakia, which heavily relies on Russian gas and oil imports.

Hungary, a country that also depends on Russian energy and shares warm relations with Moscow, has voiced similar opposition. As EU countries prepare to debate the sanctions, Slovakia stands firm on protecting its national interests, emphasizing the need for real solutions to avoid detrimental economic impacts.

