Court Awaits: Sonam Raghuvanshi and Co-Accused Set for Hearing in Raja Raghuvanshi Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others are set to appear in court for the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam, the wife of the victim, is alleged to be the prime suspect. The accused are held at Shillong Sadar Police Station, amid claims of Raj Singh Kushwaha's innocence by his mother.

Updated: 11-06-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's wife, along with four other individuals, is scheduled to appear in court today. According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam, regarded as a prime suspect, is currently detained at the Shillong Sadar Police Station.

Led by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police, the accused, including Sonam, are under police custody. SIT chief confirmed to ANI their pending court appearance as paperwork is being finalized. The case has drawn attention amid family pleas of innocence from one accused.

The mother of Raj Singh Kushwaha, another suspect, asserts that her son is unjustly implicated. Speaking with ANI, she described Raj as a responsible young man who supported his family after his father's demise. She pleaded for his innocence, unmoved by allegations of any involvement or relations between her son and Sonam.

The incident has roots in a honeymoon trip that turned tragic, with Raja Raghuvanshi's body discovered in a gorge near Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, on June 2. Sonam was later located near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This shocking case has now progressed to a crucial legal phase as the accused are taken to face justice in Shillong.

