Chief Justice Gavai's Historic Speech at Oxford: The Constitution as a Lifeline for India's Marginalized

Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, the second Dalit to hold the position, delivered a powerful speech at Oxford Union, emphasizing the transformative impact of India's Constitution for marginalized communities. He highlighted the active participation of vulnerable groups in India's constitutional framing, focusing on representation and equal societal engagement.

Justice Bhushan R Gavai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, marked a historic moment by addressing the Oxford Union, emphasizing the transformative role of India's Constitution for marginalized communities. As the second Dalit and first Buddhist CJI, Gavai highlighted the progress from an era when millions were deemed 'untouchables' to now, where he holds the judiciary's highest office.

Speaking on the theme 'From Representation to Realisation: Embodying the Constitution's Promise', CJI Gavai pointed out how the Constitution has acted as a lifeline for India's most vulnerable citizens. He observed that it provides an equal platform in every societal and power sphere, serving not just as a legal framework but as a quiet revolution for justice and dignity.

Gavai noted that, during the Constituent Assembly, historically marginalized groups actively participated in shaping the Constitution. He acknowledged Dr. BR Ambedkar's pivotal role in ensuring representation and distributing power among communities, asserting that democracy in an unequal society hinges on equitable representation among social groups. CJI emphasized that India's Constitution commands the State to protect and actively uplift its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

