Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has made a significant diplomatic move by travelling to Odesa, Ukraine, for a regional summit, marking his first visit to the country in over a decade of leadership. This engagement comes amid intense regional tensions and Serbia's aspirations to join the European Union.

Despite these aspirations, Serbia maintains strong connections with Russia, its traditional ally and major energy supplier. Serbia's sole oil refinery is primarily owned by Russian entities, reflecting the nation's complex geopolitical dance between aligning with Western policies and sustaining Eastern ties.

Vucic's participation at the summit highlights this balancing act, especially as Serbia navigates its stance on Ukraine's territorial integrity, a point of contention given historical and ongoing geopolitical dynamics in the region.

