Trump's Greenland Gambit Shakes Davos Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted his ambitions to acquire Greenland from Denmark during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. While dismissing the use of force, Trump implied that resistance from Denmark could lead to economic repercussions such as tariffs, intensifying the geopolitical stakes.

Trump's comments had a direct impact on the U.S. stock market, which saw a slight recovery following a previous downturn attributed to his Greenland remarks. The address, intended to focus on economic issues, was dominated by Trump's threats and challenges to European allies on various global issues.

The president's speech highlighted U.S. military prowess and positioned Greenland as strategic to missile-defense systems, while criticizing Denmark's resistance as a minor obstacle. Trump's demands have unsettled European nations, prompting a wider debate on U.S. influence in NATO dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)