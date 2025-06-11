Rachel Reeves Unveils £2 Trillion Blueprint for Britain's Revival

In a significant move towards revitalizing the British economy, finance minister Rachel Reeves has unveiled an expansive £2 trillion public spending plan. The announcement, aimed at sparking national renewal, encompasses increases in departmental budgets amidst growing global challenges.

Reeves emphasized security as a priority, announcing substantial investments in border management. Funding will rise to £280 million annually to bolster border security and address the costly asylum seeker system by reducing the asylum backlog and expediting appeals and deportations.

The plan also addresses economic growth through increased financial support for small businesses and a historic investment in affordable housing. Education and health receive substantial boosts, with investments in school budgets and digital health systems set to transform service delivery.

