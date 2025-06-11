Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils £2 Trillion Blueprint for Britain's Revival

British finance minister Rachel Reeves presented a £2 trillion public spending plan, aiming for national renewal. Key highlights include increasing departmental budgets, bolstering border security, addressing the asylum backlog, enhancing business financing, and investing in housing and technology for education and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:52 IST
Rachel Reeves Unveils £2 Trillion Blueprint for Britain's Revival
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move towards revitalizing the British economy, finance minister Rachel Reeves has unveiled an expansive £2 trillion public spending plan. The announcement, aimed at sparking national renewal, encompasses increases in departmental budgets amidst growing global challenges.

Reeves emphasized security as a priority, announcing substantial investments in border management. Funding will rise to £280 million annually to bolster border security and address the costly asylum seeker system by reducing the asylum backlog and expediting appeals and deportations.

The plan also addresses economic growth through increased financial support for small businesses and a historic investment in affordable housing. Education and health receive substantial boosts, with investments in school budgets and digital health systems set to transform service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025