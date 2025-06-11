Left Menu

Drone Fury: Russia's Retaliatory Assaults Intensify on Ukraine

In a nighttime attack, Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing three and injuring 64. The assault comes amid increased retaliatory strikes by Moscow following recent Ukrainian attacks. Southern regions faced blackouts as energy facilities were hit. Ukraine continues to endure frequent drone, missile, and bomb attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Russian drone attack hit Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, overnight, killing three people and injuring 64, as part of escalating retaliatory strikes following Ukrainian attacks in Russia.

The assault left southern regions Mykolaiv and Kherson without power after Russian forces struck an energy facility, signaling an intensifying conflict.

Officials report frequent drone and missile attacks on Kharkiv; meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities struggle with widespread damage and civilian casualties as Russia denies targeting non-military sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

