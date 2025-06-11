Drone Fury: Russia's Retaliatory Assaults Intensify on Ukraine
In a nighttime attack, Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing three and injuring 64. The assault comes amid increased retaliatory strikes by Moscow following recent Ukrainian attacks. Southern regions faced blackouts as energy facilities were hit. Ukraine continues to endure frequent drone, missile, and bomb attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:43 IST
A deadly Russian drone attack hit Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, overnight, killing three people and injuring 64, as part of escalating retaliatory strikes following Ukrainian attacks in Russia.
The assault left southern regions Mykolaiv and Kherson without power after Russian forces struck an energy facility, signaling an intensifying conflict.
Officials report frequent drone and missile attacks on Kharkiv; meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities struggle with widespread damage and civilian casualties as Russia denies targeting non-military sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Kharkiv
- drone
- attack
- retaliation
- Zelenskiy
- civilians
- blackouts
- power outages
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Missile Tensions: Interception and Retaliation Escalate in Middle East
Congress Criticizes Centre Over Terrorist Attacks, Questions Ceasefire With Pakistan
Unmasking Laundry Bear: Russian Hackers Behind Major Cyber Attacks
Solingen Festival Attack: Unmasking the Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes in Benue: Deadly Weekend Attacks Highlight Ethnic Tensions