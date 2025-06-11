Drone Fury: Russia's Retaliatory Assaults Intensify on Ukraine

A deadly Russian drone attack hit Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, overnight, killing three people and injuring 64, as part of escalating retaliatory strikes following Ukrainian attacks in Russia.

The assault left southern regions Mykolaiv and Kherson without power after Russian forces struck an energy facility, signaling an intensifying conflict.

Officials report frequent drone and missile attacks on Kharkiv; meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities struggle with widespread damage and civilian casualties as Russia denies targeting non-military sites.

