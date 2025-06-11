Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare: Temple Festival Turns Tragic in Tamil Nadu

A suspected food poisoning incident at a temple festival in Tamil Nadu led to the hospitalization of 85 people, all reported to be in stable condition. In a related incident in Hyderabad, a contaminated food outbreak resulted in the termination of a diet contractor after numerous hospitalizations.

  • India

A massive food poisoning outbreak at a temple festival in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, resulted in 85 individuals being hospitalized. According to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, the victims had consumed food suspected to be contaminated. Fortunately, medical authorities report that all patients are in stable condition.

Health officials are actively investigating the cause of the illness. Meanwhile, a similar food poisoning scare occurred at the Institute of Mental Health in Hyderabad, affecting over 90 individuals last month. This prompted swift action from the Telangana government, which terminated the services of their diet contractor, G Jaipal Reddy, citing gross negligence.

The outbreak in Hyderabad saw an initial report of 15 cases of gastroenteritis, with severe diarrhoea and vomiting and later expanded to 60-70 similar cases, including one fatality. State Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited the affected patients and announced measures to prevent future incidents. He ordered the dismissal of the contaminated food supplier and ensured the patients received appropriate medical care.

