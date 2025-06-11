Eight-Day Police Custody for Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a District Court has ordered eight-day police custody for all five key accused, including Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. The announcement was confirmed by Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, SIT chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, following the presentation of the accused in court.

The accused list includes Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Singh Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand, who were subsequently transported back to Shillong Sadar Police Station. This decision follows the discovery of Raja's body in a gorge near Sohra, Meghalaya, after the couple, who were on their honeymoon, were reported missing in May 2025.

Amidst the investigation, striking allegations emerged from Sonam's brother, Govind, who expressed certainty over her involvement, demanding severe punitive measures if found guilty. The case has seen heightened scrutiny as police continue unraveling evidence, underscored by Superintendent Vivek Syiem's remarks on existing evidence against Sonam, pending further interrogation.

