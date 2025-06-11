Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Battles Blaze Aboard MV WAN HAI 503 off Kerala Coast

Indian Coast Guard continues efforts to extinguish fire on MV WAN HAI 503 off Kerala's coast. While 18 crew members were rescued, four remain missing. The Chinese Embassy thanked India for their quick response. The fire, originating from an onboard explosion, poses challenges with persistent thick smoke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:57 IST
Indian Coast Guard Battles Blaze Aboard MV WAN HAI 503 off Kerala Coast
Visual from the spot (Photo: Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard is engaged in ongoing efforts to control a towering blaze on the MV WAN HAI 503, a Singapore-flagged container vessel off Kerala's coast. Since the fire erupted, possibly due to an onboard explosion, thick plumes of smoke have impeded firefighting efforts by the Coast Guard.

Efforts on Tuesday managed to reduce visible flames from the vessel. Out of 22 crew members, 18 were rescued by the Indian Navy, while four remain unaccounted for. The incident injured several crew members, prompting a rapid response from the Coast Guard to manage the situation.

Gratitude has been expressed by the Chinese Embassy in India, acknowledging the Indian Navy's and Mumbai Coast Guard's swift response to the situation. The Embassy noted that among the crew were Chinese and Taiwanese nationals, and they appreciated the rescue operations while hoping for the swift recovery of the injured.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025