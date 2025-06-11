Indian Coast Guard Battles Blaze Aboard MV WAN HAI 503 off Kerala Coast

The Indian Coast Guard is engaged in ongoing efforts to control a towering blaze on the MV WAN HAI 503, a Singapore-flagged container vessel off Kerala's coast. Since the fire erupted, possibly due to an onboard explosion, thick plumes of smoke have impeded firefighting efforts by the Coast Guard.

Efforts on Tuesday managed to reduce visible flames from the vessel. Out of 22 crew members, 18 were rescued by the Indian Navy, while four remain unaccounted for. The incident injured several crew members, prompting a rapid response from the Coast Guard to manage the situation.

Gratitude has been expressed by the Chinese Embassy in India, acknowledging the Indian Navy's and Mumbai Coast Guard's swift response to the situation. The Embassy noted that among the crew were Chinese and Taiwanese nationals, and they appreciated the rescue operations while hoping for the swift recovery of the injured.