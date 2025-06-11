Left Menu

Railway Minister Enforces Swift Action Following Troops' Train Debacle

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took prompt actions after the deployment of an unsuitable train for BSF personnel. Four officials were suspended, and a replacement train was arranged to ensure safe travel for the troops on Amarnath Yatra. An investigation has been ordered to prevent future lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:08 IST
Railway Minister Enforces Swift Action Following Troops' Train Debacle
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has swiftly responded to the deployment of subpar train coaches earmarked for Border Security Force (BSF) personnel traveling from Tripura to Kashmir. In an incident raising safety concerns, four railway officials from the Alipurduar Division have faced suspension following complaints about the coaches' poor condition.

In a cabinet meeting briefing, Minister Vaishnaw stated that immediate action was required, leading to the replacement of the train's rake. Among the suspended are the Coaching Depot Officer and three Senior Section Engineers, underscoring the serious approach taken towards the oversight.

The BSF had previously alerted Indian Railways through official communication about the unacceptable condition of certain coaches. Upon this notification, a new train was allocated for the troops' journey. Present efforts by the Ministry of Railways focus on a thorough inquiry and ensuring that the respect and comfort of security forces remain prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025