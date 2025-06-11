Railway Minister Enforces Swift Action Following Troops' Train Debacle
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took prompt actions after the deployment of an unsuitable train for BSF personnel. Four officials were suspended, and a replacement train was arranged to ensure safe travel for the troops on Amarnath Yatra. An investigation has been ordered to prevent future lapses.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has swiftly responded to the deployment of subpar train coaches earmarked for Border Security Force (BSF) personnel traveling from Tripura to Kashmir. In an incident raising safety concerns, four railway officials from the Alipurduar Division have faced suspension following complaints about the coaches' poor condition.
In a cabinet meeting briefing, Minister Vaishnaw stated that immediate action was required, leading to the replacement of the train's rake. Among the suspended are the Coaching Depot Officer and three Senior Section Engineers, underscoring the serious approach taken towards the oversight.
The BSF had previously alerted Indian Railways through official communication about the unacceptable condition of certain coaches. Upon this notification, a new train was allocated for the troops' journey. Present efforts by the Ministry of Railways focus on a thorough inquiry and ensuring that the respect and comfort of security forces remain prioritized.
