Engineer Arrested for Massive Corruption: Properties Unveiled

An Executive Engineer from the Irrigation & CAD Department has been detained on charges of amassing wealth far exceeding his official income, as reported by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Nune Sridhar, an Executive Engineer at Division No.-8, SRSP Camp, Choppadandi, Karim Nagar, is alleged to have acquired substantial assets through illicit practices.

Authorities conducted searches at Sridhar's residence and 13 other locations linked to him and his relatives. The searches uncovered a wide array of properties, including a villa in Tellapur, flats in Shaikpet and Karimnagar, commercial holdings in Ameerpet, and several independent buildings across Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karim Nagar. Additionally, 16 acres of agricultural land, 19 prime residential plots in key areas, multiple vehicles, gold ornaments, and bank deposits were discovered. These assets are believed to have been amassed through abuse of his official position.

Sridhar has been arrested and subsequently placed in judicial remand as the investigation continues. The market value of the unearthed assets is anticipated to surpass their official valuation as the inquiries proceed. Further investigations and legal actions are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)