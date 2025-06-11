11 Years of Modi's Leadership: Transforming Labour and Healthcare in India

As India commemorates 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Ministry of Labour and Employment showcases milestones in labour welfare and public healthcare. A ministry release highlights transformational achievements in Hyderabad.

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation's Regional Office in Barkatpura has revolutionized service delivery with digital tools, expediting claim settlements and resolving grievances efficiently. Managing over 27 lakh accounts and implementing 98% of Pension on Higher Wages claims, it serves as a national beacon of efficiency.

Similarly, the ESIC Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital in Sanath Nagar has become a leader in healthcare. With state-of-the-art facilities and over 1,000 beds, it offers IT-enabled services to over 72 lakh beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Labour Welfare aids over 50 lakh unorganised workers through various initiatives. From 11th to 14th June 2025, journalists will explore these successes during a press tour organised by the Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)