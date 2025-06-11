Left Menu

11 Years of Modi's Leadership: Transforming Labour and Healthcare in India

India celebrates 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with advancements in labour welfare, social security, and healthcare. Key institutions in Hyderabad exemplify these achievements, setting national standards in service delivery and public healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:52 IST
11 Years of Modi's Leadership: Transforming Labour and Healthcare in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/X@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India commemorates 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Ministry of Labour and Employment showcases milestones in labour welfare and public healthcare. A ministry release highlights transformational achievements in Hyderabad.

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation's Regional Office in Barkatpura has revolutionized service delivery with digital tools, expediting claim settlements and resolving grievances efficiently. Managing over 27 lakh accounts and implementing 98% of Pension on Higher Wages claims, it serves as a national beacon of efficiency.

Similarly, the ESIC Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital in Sanath Nagar has become a leader in healthcare. With state-of-the-art facilities and over 1,000 beds, it offers IT-enabled services to over 72 lakh beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Labour Welfare aids over 50 lakh unorganised workers through various initiatives. From 11th to 14th June 2025, journalists will explore these successes during a press tour organised by the Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025