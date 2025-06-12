Night of Terror: Russian Drone Strikes Devastate Kharkiv

In a harrowing midnight assault, Russian drones unleashed devastation upon Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, leaving six dead and 64 injured, including nine children. This attack marks an escalation in retaliatory measures by Moscow following Kyiv's recent sorties on Russian territory.

Electricity blackouts swept through Mykolaiv and Kherson as Russian forces targeted critical energy infrastructure, leaving these southern Ukrainian regions in darkness. This came as Kharkiv faced a brutal onslaught from 17 drones, igniting fires and devastating infrastructure, further intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

The city of Kharkiv, located close to the Russian border, has been a frequent target of drone and missile strikes. Emergency responders raced against time to rescue those trapped under rubble, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the growing need for international pressure on Russia to halt the conflict.