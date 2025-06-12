Immigration Raid Impacts Meat Production: A Blow to U.S. Food Supply

Glenn Valley Foods, a meat producer based in Omaha, Nebraska, found itself operating with significantly reduced staff after federal immigration agents conducted a raid, detaining a substantial portion of its workforce. This action slashed production levels, affecting the supply chain to grocery stores and restaurants.

The operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted undocumented workers, leading to heightened concerns among livestock traders and market analysts over potential disruptions to U.S. food production. Beef prices have already hit record highs amid a shrinking cattle herd.

With meatpackers facing a critical worker shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, the industry confronts uncertainty. Glenn Valley Foods and others must navigate these challenges as ICE intensifies efforts in line with national deportation policies.

