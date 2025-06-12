Left Menu

Critical Rescue: Singapore Vessel Blaze Puts Marine Life at Stake

Following an explosion on the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503, 18 crew members were rescued. Six were hospitalized in Mangaluru, with two in the ICU. Intensive efforts by Indian Coast Guard continue to control the fire and prevent an environmental disaster off Kerala's coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:03 IST
AJ Hospital Dr Dinesh Kadam (Photo: Self Made) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic rescue operation, 18 crew members from the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503 were saved following an explosion aboard the ship. On Tuesday, six of these crew members were hospitalized at AJ Hospital in Mangaluru. Notably, a Chinese and an Indonesian crew member are under intensive care, according to plastic surgeon Dr. Dinesh Kadam.

Dr. Kadam reported that the two critically injured crew members are stable but still require monitoring in the Intensive Care Unit. One of the other four crew members, who also sustained burns, is expected to be discharged soon. The condition of the rest of the crew members remains stable, albeit still requiring medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard responded swiftly by deploying a salvage team and an aircrew diver to the MV Wan Hai 503. The ship, on fire off the Kerala coast since June 9, poses a significant ecological threat due to its hazardous cargo and massive fuel cargo. Efforts to contain the fire with the use of five ICG ships, aircraft, and the Indian Air Force are ongoing as authorities work to secure a towline and avert a potential catastrophe.

