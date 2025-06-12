Left Menu

Karnataka Government to Review Caste Census Amidst Data Concerns

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced a cabinet meeting to address issues with the caste census. Concerns include missing or inaccurate data, prompting a re-survey. Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticized the BJP for opposing the redo, asserting the government's aim to rectify previous survey shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:00 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, revealed plans to address grievances about the state's caste census during a cabinet meeting. Communities have expressed dissatisfaction over perceived inaccuracies in previously gathered data, leading to a potential re-survey to rectify these issues.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar challenged the BJP's criticism of the state's decision to conduct another caste census. Shivakumar highlighted the BJP's prior opposition based on data sanctity but questioned their continued resistance as the new survey aims to amend former inaccuracies.

In previous encounters, groups including Lambanis, Jains, and Besthas, voiced concerns. The administration maintains that the survey will again follow scientific procedures. Karnataka joins Bihar and Telangana in undertaking caste census initiatives. Telangana has implemented significant backward class reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

