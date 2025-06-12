Minister Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Congress Amidst Rising Economic Prosperity

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju openly criticized the Congress party on Thursday, alleging that the main opposition party exhibits sorrow whenever the nation progresses. Highlighting a significant boost in India's economic status, the BJP MP noted that the country's exports have surged from USD 50 billion to a staggering USD 800 billion over the past 11 years.

Rijiju remarked, "In the last 11 years, the achievements are countless, spanning across various schemes. We have moved toward self-reliance, with exports increasing dramatically. Initially, as a new minister, we heavily depended on imports. If Congress feels disheartened by our progress, I offer no remedy," he asserted to mediapersons.

Moreover, Rijiju lauded the Lok Samvardhan Parv, terming it crucial for showcasing village crafts and facilitating their market integration. Organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs from June 11-15 in the national capital, the event marks the completion of 11 years of committed governance—emphasizing empowerment, inclusion, and cultural pride through various initiatives serving minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)