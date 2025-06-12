Markets Mixed Amid Trade Tension and Economic Uncertainty
Global markets showed mixed trading early Thursday with shares in Europe dipping and Asian indices showing varied performances. The stall in Wall Street's rally put pressure on global shares. Investors are keenly watching US-China trade talks, inflation rates, and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
The global markets opened mixed on Thursday amid stalled momentum from Wall Street and tepid reactions to the latest China-US trade discussions. Europe's indices saw drops, with Germany's DAX falling 0.7% and Paris' CAC 40 slipping 0.4%.
In Asia, trading was varied: Japan's Nikkei 225 declined by 0.5%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5%, and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.9%. Amidst these fluctuations, ongoing US-China trade negotiations and inflation concerns continue to shape investor sentiment.
Investor hopes remain anchored in potential trade breakthroughs that could ease tensions between the US and China, as well as anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments following less aggressive inflation than previously feared. The bond market saw Treasury yields decrease, reflecting expectations of possible rate cuts. Meanwhile, crude oil prices and currency values also showed slight shifts.
