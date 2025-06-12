Yogi Adityanath Allocates Rs 21 Crore Financial Aid to Farmers in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant move to support farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to distribute almost Rs 21 crore to 431 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana on Friday. The event will take place at Shivbaba Maidan in Ambedkar Nagar, delivering aid to individuals affected by agricultural accidents.

This year, the scheme will support 11,690 beneficiaries across all 75 districts of the state, with a total allocation of Rs 5.61 billion (Rs 561.86 crore) for the financial year 2025-26. Launched on 14 September 2019, the scheme aims to alleviate financial burdens for families facing tragic accidents related to farming.

According to a statement from the state government, the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana is designed to stand by farmers during times of both joy and adversity, particularly when accidents lead to death or disability. With provisions for up to Rs 5 lakh in case of a casualty, the initiative underscores the Yogi government's commitment to farmers' welfare.

