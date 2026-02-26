Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

In a fiery speech at a farmers' convention in Kannur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sacrificing Indian farmers by signing a trade deal with the US under duress from President Donald Trump. Gandhi claimed that Trump's leverage involved threat-based revelations, citing the so-called 'Epstein files' and an ongoing case against the Adani Group.

Gandhi argued that American agricultural firms' entry into India would dismantle the farming foundation built over decades, including the Green and White Revolutions. He emphasized the low mechanization levels of Indian farmers compared to American counterparts, terming the agreement as detrimental to their livelihood.

The Opposition leader criticized Modi's alleged stifling of opposition discourse in Parliament, especially regarding issues he claims implicate Indian leadership. Ultimately, Gandhi vowed that Congress would stand by farmers and ensure their protection in any future government in Kerala, underscoring the need for proactive government support.