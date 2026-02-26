Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sacrificing Indian farmers by signing a US trade deal under pressure from President Donald Trump. Gandhi alleged the deal threatens India's agricultural foundation, while opposition was stifled in Parliament. Future challenges in the farming sector were discussed at a Kannur farmers' convention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech at a farmers' convention in Kannur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sacrificing Indian farmers by signing a trade deal with the US under duress from President Donald Trump. Gandhi claimed that Trump's leverage involved threat-based revelations, citing the so-called 'Epstein files' and an ongoing case against the Adani Group.

Gandhi argued that American agricultural firms' entry into India would dismantle the farming foundation built over decades, including the Green and White Revolutions. He emphasized the low mechanization levels of Indian farmers compared to American counterparts, terming the agreement as detrimental to their livelihood.

The Opposition leader criticized Modi's alleged stifling of opposition discourse in Parliament, especially regarding issues he claims implicate Indian leadership. Ultimately, Gandhi vowed that Congress would stand by farmers and ensure their protection in any future government in Kerala, underscoring the need for proactive government support.

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

 Global
2
India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnerships

India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnership...

 Israel
3
Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

 India
4
Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026