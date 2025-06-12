Scaling New Heights: NCC Cadets Conquer Everest

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recognized the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mountaineering Expedition Team's remarkable achievement of scaling Mount Everest. The team, consisting of five young women and five young men, reached the summit on May 18, displaying exceptional courage and determination despite challenging conditions, according to an official release.

During a ceremony at South Block in New Delhi, the cadets shared insightful accounts of their arduous journey, including the rigorous training, meticulous planning, and numerous challenges they encountered. The Defence Minister praised the cadets for exemplifying courage, discipline, resilience, and composure, calling them an inspiration for the nation's youth. He conveyed his faith in their ability to overcome future hurdles as they have proven no peak is insurmountable.

Singh lauded NCC's efforts in fostering national pride among cadets while promoting their holistic development, emphasizing physical, mental, and emotional strength. He also acknowledged the support from the cadets' families. Among the dignitaries was DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh. The successful expedition followed NCC's Everest climbs in 2013 and 2016, adding to its illustrious history. The team formally embarked on their journey on April 03, 2025, adhering to stringent safety protocols throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)