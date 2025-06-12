Trade Truce Talks Fail to Lift China-Hong Kong Markets from Tech Decline

Chinese and Hong Kong markets experienced a downturn on Thursday, primarily driven by losses in the tech sector. Investors were left disappointed as the recent Sino-U.S. trade discussions failed to deliver definitive resolutions, despite the building expectations.

The CSI 300 Index in China slightly declined, losing 0.1% after fluctuating throughout the session. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index performed worse, slipping 1.4% from its previous highs. Key tech stocks, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Alibaba, and Xpeng, were among the major contributors to the setback.

A provisional trade truce hinted at easing tensions, with the U.S. and China planning to lift some export curbs. However, the absence of detailed agreements kept investors wary. As tariffs on Chinese imports remain, market players are pivoting to China's economic fundamentals, striving to boost industrial confidence amid ongoing deflationary pressures.