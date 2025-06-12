Ujjwala Scheme Transforms Lives in Andaman & Nicobar

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is making significant strides in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, fundamentally altering daily lives as women shift from traditional cooking practices to using LPG. This change marks an end to smoky, inefficient kitchens and erratic fuel supplies, presenting a new era of health and well-being.

Prema from Calicut village in Port Blair shared her relief after receiving an LPG cylinder through the Ujjwala scheme in 2021. She recounted the challenging conditions before the initiative, including the use of 'Chulhas' and kerosene for cooking. 'Now things are very good,' she said, emphasizing the ease and comfort brought by the new cooking system.

Other beneficiaries echoed Prema's sentiments. Devi, who received her connection in 2018, appreciated the smooth delivery service and the end of health issues linked to smoke. Kiran, another beneficiary, highlighted the time saved for other activities, like tailoring. Thanks to IndianOil's commitment, over 13,800 underprivileged households now enjoy clean cooking fuel, significantly improving life on the islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)