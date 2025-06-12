Left Menu

Ujjwala Scheme Transforms Lives in Andaman & Nicobar

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has revolutionized cooking for women in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With LPG access, the scheme replaces traditional cooking methods plagued by health and supply challenges. Testimonials highlight improved efficiency, health benefits, and increased quality time, underscoring IndianOil's pivotal role in regional transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:26 IST
Ujjwala Scheme Transforms Lives in Andaman & Nicobar
PM Ujjwala Yojana logo (Photo source-PMUY website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is making significant strides in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, fundamentally altering daily lives as women shift from traditional cooking practices to using LPG. This change marks an end to smoky, inefficient kitchens and erratic fuel supplies, presenting a new era of health and well-being.

Prema from Calicut village in Port Blair shared her relief after receiving an LPG cylinder through the Ujjwala scheme in 2021. She recounted the challenging conditions before the initiative, including the use of 'Chulhas' and kerosene for cooking. 'Now things are very good,' she said, emphasizing the ease and comfort brought by the new cooking system.

Other beneficiaries echoed Prema's sentiments. Devi, who received her connection in 2018, appreciated the smooth delivery service and the end of health issues linked to smoke. Kiran, another beneficiary, highlighted the time saved for other activities, like tailoring. Thanks to IndianOil's commitment, over 13,800 underprivileged households now enjoy clean cooking fuel, significantly improving life on the islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025