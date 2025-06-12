Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight 171 Crashes After Takeoff

In a heartbreaking incident, Air India Flight 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in a catastrophic loss. The airline's chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, expressed profound sorrow and extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims. He vowed to provide full support to those impacted.

The accident occurred shortly after the Boeing 787 with 242 people onboard left Ahmedabad airport. Emergency services and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have been mobilized to respond. Captained by Sumeet Sabharwal, the aircraft issued a mayday call before communication was lost.

Efforts are in full swing to rescue and support those involved. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, alongside other authorities, is personally overseeing relief efforts. Safety and prompt response have been prioritized following this tragic event.

