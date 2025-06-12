India Seeks Stability in Rare Earths Supply Amid China's Curbs
India is engaging with China to stabilize the supply chain for rare earths amidst China's export restrictions. The global automotive industry faces disruptions, affecting companies like Maruti Suzuki. Ongoing dialogues aim to restore trade predictability following the impact on India's electric vehicle production targets.
India is actively engaging in discussions with China to stabilize the supply chain for rare earths, following China's imposition of export restrictions, according to India's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday.
The curbs have caused significant turmoil within the global automotive industry, with companies issuing warnings regarding severe supply chain disruptions. India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has reduced its short-term production targets for its first electric vehicle, citing rare earth shortages, as reported by Reuters this week.
Randhir Jaiswal, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, affirmed, "We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as also in Beijing, to bring predictability in supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal Calls for Discoverability Boost to Elevate Indian Exports
NZ Red Meat Exports Hit Record $1.26B in March as Govt Backs Farmers' Growth
Uttar Pradesh: The New Hub for Electric Vehicles in India
Trump Halts US Chip Exports to China
India's Electric Vehicle Revolution: Challenges and Opportunities