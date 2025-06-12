India Seeks Stability in Rare Earths Supply Amid China's Curbs

India is actively engaging in discussions with China to stabilize the supply chain for rare earths, following China's imposition of export restrictions, according to India's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday.

The curbs have caused significant turmoil within the global automotive industry, with companies issuing warnings regarding severe supply chain disruptions. India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has reduced its short-term production targets for its first electric vehicle, citing rare earth shortages, as reported by Reuters this week.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, affirmed, "We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as also in Beijing, to bring predictability in supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices."

