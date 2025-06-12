Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Stuns Nation

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed profound sorrow over the 'tragic' plane crash in Ahmedabad, extending his prayers to the families of the affected passengers and crew. The ill-fated London-bound flight carrying 242 individuals departed from Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences, describing the incident as 'heartbreaking beyond words.' Modi emphasized his continued communication with state officials to assist those impacted. The crash has generated a somber reaction across the nation.

Air India confirmed the involvement of flight AI171 in the accident shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. A Directorate General of Civil Aviation team is conducting an investigation. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with significant flying experience, piloted the aircraft alongside First Officer Clive Kundar, who has accrued 1100 flight hours.

