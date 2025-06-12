Left Menu

TruAlt Bioenergy Secures OMC Status, Marks New Era in India's Fuel Retail

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, India's leading ethanol producer, has achieved Oil Marketing Company status, enabling it to market fuels like ethanol and Bio-CNG, and retail petrol and diesel nationwide. This milestone aligns with India's energy transition, boosting its Ethanol Blending Programme and expanding rural fuel accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:04 IST
In a significant shift for India's energy sector, TruAlt Bioenergy Limited has been granted Oil Marketing Company status. The move allows the nation's largest ethanol producer to directly market clean fuels such as ethanol and Bio-CNG, while also entering the petrol and diesel retail market.

This recognition not only underscores TruAlt's manufacturing capabilities but also affirms its pivotal role in the country's shift toward cleaner energy. By combining biofuels with conventional fuels, TruAlt aims to revolutionize the retail fuel sector with a unique offering that caters to evolving consumer preferences and supports rural access to sustainable energy.

Under its new status, TruAlt plans to establish over 100 fuel stations across Karnataka and Maharashtra, with a commitment to last-mile energy connectivity in remote areas, thereby creating employment and bolstering local economies. The company is also eyeing future opportunities in Sustainable Aviation Fuel production to further expand its green energy footprint.

