Left Menu

G7 Nations Consider Lowering Russian Oil Price Cap Despite U.S. Hesitation

The Group of Seven (G7) nations, excluding the U.S., are considering reducing the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel amidst falling global oil prices. The European Union and Britain are pushing for a united stance at the upcoming G7 meeting, despite U.S. reluctance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:08 IST
G7 Nations Consider Lowering Russian Oil Price Cap Despite U.S. Hesitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid declining global oil prices, six of the G7 nations are contemplating reducing the existing price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel, even if the United States chooses not to participate. Discussions are set to take place at the G7 summit in Canada from June 15-17, where European Union and Britain are taking the lead.

The existing price cap, established in late 2022, aimed to allow Russian oil to be sold to third countries with Western insurance services, provided it stayed under the $60 threshold. European Union and Britain have called the cap increasingly ineffective due to current market conditions, urging for a coordinated G7 stance.

While U.S. backing remains uncertain, there is a push from European countries for a consensus. Influential U.S. Senators, like Lindsay Graham, are advocating for lower caps and additional sanctions on Russian oil, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding energy exports amidst a delicate global economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025