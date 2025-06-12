Torrent Power's Green Leap: 300 MW Wind Project Bid Accepted
Torrent Power's subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd, has successfully bid for a 300 MW wind project, sanctioned by Solar Energy Corporation of India. The project, slated for commissioning within 24 months, is priced at Rs 3.97 per unit, with an investment of approximately Rs 2,650 crore.
- Country:
- India
Torrent Power, through its subsidiary Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd, has emerged successful in securing a bid for a 300 MW wind energy project. The project was sanctioned by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), underscoring the company's growing footprint in the renewable energy sector.
The wind power project comes with a tariff of Rs 3.97 per unit and is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the execution of the power purchase agreement (PPA). With an estimated investment of about Rs 2,650 crore, the project represents a significant step forward in Torrent's renewable energy aspirations.
This new development elevates Torrent's renewable energy capacity under development to 3.3 gigawatts peak (GWp). As part of the larger Torrent Group, Torrent Power remains a dominant force in India's power sector, spanning the entire gamut from generation to transmission and distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SIP calculator: Predict your future wealth with monthly investments
Panattoni's Expansive India Plans: Rs 210 Crore Investment in Hosur Park
Wizely: Revolutionizing Gold Investments with Digital Ease
India Emerges as Global Data Centre Hub with $25 Billion Investment Surge
France and Indonesia Forge Defence and Investment Ties