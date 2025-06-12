Torrent Power's Green Leap: 300 MW Wind Project Bid Accepted

Torrent Power, through its subsidiary Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd, has emerged successful in securing a bid for a 300 MW wind energy project. The project was sanctioned by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), underscoring the company's growing footprint in the renewable energy sector.

The wind power project comes with a tariff of Rs 3.97 per unit and is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the execution of the power purchase agreement (PPA). With an estimated investment of about Rs 2,650 crore, the project represents a significant step forward in Torrent's renewable energy aspirations.

This new development elevates Torrent's renewable energy capacity under development to 3.3 gigawatts peak (GWp). As part of the larger Torrent Group, Torrent Power remains a dominant force in India's power sector, spanning the entire gamut from generation to transmission and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)